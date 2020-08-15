TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, August 16

Sunday AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN2
11 a.m.
NASCAR Truck: The Race at Daytona RC, FS1
2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling 235, NBC
GOLF
7 a.m.
LPGA: The Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF
11:30 a.m.
PGA: The Wyndham Championship, GOLF
1:30 p.m.
Champions: The Senior Players Championship, GOLF
4 p.m.
Korn Ferry: The Boise Open, GOLF
6 p.m.
U.S. Amateur championship, GOLF
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
NYRA: Saratoga live, FS1
MLB
Noon
Cleveland at Detroit, ESPN
1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO
1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWI
3 p.m.
LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS
6 p.m.
Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
NHL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
Washington at NY Islanders, USA
1 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, CNBC
5:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, NBCSN
7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, NBC
9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, NBCN
MEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m.
Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS1
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
Prague-WTA final, TENNIS
10 a.m.
Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!