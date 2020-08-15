You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, August 16
0 comments

TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, August 16

  • 0

Sunday AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN2

11 a.m.

NASCAR Truck: The Race at Daytona RC, FS1

2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup: Go Bowling 235, NBC

GOLF

7 a.m.

LPGA: The Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF

11:30 a.m.

PGA: The Wyndham Championship, GOLF

1:30 p.m.

Champions: The Senior Players Championship, GOLF

4 p.m.

Korn Ferry: The Boise Open, GOLF

6 p.m.

U.S. Amateur championship, GOLF

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

NYRA: Saratoga live, FS1

MLB

Noon

Cleveland at Detroit, ESPN

1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO

1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWI

3 p.m.

LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS

6 p.m.

Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN

NHL PLAYOFFS

11 a.m.

Washington at NY Islanders, USA

1 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, CNBC

5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, NBCSN

7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, NBC

9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, NBCN

MEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m.

Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS1

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

Prague-WTA final, TENNIS

10 a.m.

Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Stanley Speltz
Obituaries

James Stanley Speltz

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. — James Stanley Speltz, 83, of Minnesota City died peacefully of natural causes, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, while working on …

Patricia Foss
Obituaries

Patricia Foss

Patricia Foss, 75 passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. She was born in Whitehall, Wis., July …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News