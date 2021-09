TV SCHEDULE: Saturday, September 25

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia, FS2, 4 a.m.

AUTO RACING Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.

Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Texas Tech at Texas, ABC, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Villanova at Penn St., BTN, 11 a.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., CBS, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

LSU at Mississippi St., ESPN, 11 a.m.

Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago, FOX, 11 a.m.

SMU at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, SECN, 11 a.m.

Washington St. at Utah, PAC-12N, 1:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming at UConn, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

UTSA at Memphis, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, ACCN, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, SECN, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., FS1, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., BTN, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, SECN, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, FS2, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, PAC-12N, 8:30 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Arizona St., ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, FS1, 9:30 p.m.;

FISHING Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., GOLF, 7 a.m.

The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., NBC, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF, 3 p.m.;

HORSE RACING NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.;

MARATHON The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin, NBCSN, 2 a.m. Sunday

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.

MLB NY Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Oakland, MLBN, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego, FOX, 6 p.m.

Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9 p.m.

NHL Preseason: Montréal at Toronto, NHLN, 6 p.m.

RUGBY Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals, TENNIS, 3 a.m.

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session, TENNIS, Noon

Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS, 3:30 a.m. Sunday

Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS, 5 a.m. Sunday

