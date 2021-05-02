 Skip to main content
TV SCHEDULE: Monday, May 3
MLB: Milwaukee at Philadelphia, BSWI, 6 p.m.; Texas at Minnesota, BSNO, 6:30 p.m.

NBA: Golden State at New Orleans, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; Denver at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

NHL: Vegas at Minnesota, NBCSN, BSWI and BSNO, 7 p.m.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP RUGBY: Leinster at La Rochelle, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

