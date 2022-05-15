TV SCHEDULE: Monday, May 16

MLB: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Oakland, BSNO, 8:30 p.m.
A Winona man was arrested for 4th degree DWI early Monday morning.
Our daughter was denied the opportunity to play ball with LYCB because we don’t live in and are not currently enrolled in the school district.…
Jennifer Lynn Matter of Belvidere Township was identified through DNA as the mother of the newborn boy who was found on Dec. 7, 2003, law enforcement officials said.
A Winona woman was arrested for DWI on Wednesday night.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning in the Town of Buffalo.
A Winona man was arrested for DWI Sunday night.
The Winona Police Department is currently investigating a robbery report that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Winona County returned to a high COVID-19 community level as of Thursday, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services reported.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
To better position itself financially for long-term sustainability and success, as higher education continues to experience increasing competi…
