TV SCHEDULE: Monday, July 19
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County.
A 55-year-old La Crosse man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Trempealeau County.
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense, less than two months since he was charged with his sevent…
When spouses’ strengths even out their counterparts’ weaknesses, no dream is impossible as a team. At least, that seems to be the case for Min…
This story originally appeared on July 13, 1936, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
A Roman Catholic priest has been removed for preaching what the Church has believed all along.
Dr. Laurel M. Quinn, 44 of Winona passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Winona Health.
Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent are partnering to help the Skappel family build themselves a safe, decent place to call home.
Winona Volunteer Services relies on more than 250 volunteers (including businesses, congregations and individuals) to successfully deliver its…
Altman was immediately removing as leader of St. James the Less and barred from "exercising the function of pastor," which he seems to have violated by giving the prayer at CPAC.