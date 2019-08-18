Monday
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Bowling Green, Ky. vs Sydney, Australia consolation game, ESPN, 10 a.m.; International elimination game, ESPN, noon; U.S. Elimination game, ESPN, 2 p.m.; International elimination game, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; U.S. elimination game, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
San Francisco at Denver, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB
Washington at Pittsburgh, MLB, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER
Manchester United at Wolves, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.