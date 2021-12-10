TV Schedule Dec 11

Saturday
AUTO RACING Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
BIATHLON IBU: World Cup, Men’s Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
BOXING Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., SHO, 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, FOX, 11 a.m.
BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D., FS1, 11 a.m.
Arkansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.
Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta, ACCN, 1 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., BTN, 1 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Central Connecticut at Providence, FS1, 1 p.m.
UCLA at Marquette, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Washington St., PAC-12N, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, SECN, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, FOX, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.
Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston, SECN, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., PAC-12N, 6 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, ACCN, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta, SECN, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Clara at California, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.
Houston at Alabama, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., ABC, Noon
New Hampshire at Boston College, ACCN, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J., CBS, 2 p.m.
Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., BTN, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
GOLF PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NBA Golden State at Philadelphia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL Chicago at Toronto, NHLN, 6 p.m.
NLL LACROSSE San Diego at Colorado, ESPNEWS, 7:30 p.m.
RUGBY European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped), NBCSN, 12 a.m. (Sunday)
SKIING/SNOWBARDING FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), NBC, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, CBSSN, 8 a.m.
FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 8:48 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, USA, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 12:48 p.m.
MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship, ABC, 2 p.m.
TENNIS Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Sunday)