Trip is a playful, curious, and entertaining 2-3 year old adult neutered male. He loves to burrow under blankets, nap... View on PetFinder
A large group of students at Winona Senior High School staged a walkout Monday afternoon in protest of the racial disparities that exist throu…
Two Winona residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 350 block of Oak Street.
Minnesota women's gymnastics senior and Winona Senior High graduate Lexy Ramler has been named the winner of the prestigious AAI Award, recogn…
Authorities were still seeking a suspect after three men were killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern near Kenosha.
The Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball Team is picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches.
Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman issued this statement after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and mansla…
The Winona Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball team is picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches.
Winona Middle School’s eighth-grade students have quickly been forced to a distance learning format after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases …
