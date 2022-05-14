 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Track and field title results

In Westby, the Coulee Conference title meet featured teams repeating as champions with the West Salem boys and G-E-T girls retaining the crowns on Saturday.

G-E-T’s girls won by a significant margin, scoring 193 compared to second-place Westby’s 160.5, while West Salem’s win was a close one, with a total of 130 edging out G-E-T’s score of 124.

Of the 18 girls events, G-E-T won 12 conference crowns.

G-E-T sophomore Adrianna Rotering picked up the only repeat championship in the 1,600, defending her title with a time of 5:32.72.

Fellow Red Hawk Quinn Wenthe won a Coulee title for the second year in a row, but in a new event. After taking first in the 300-meter hurdles last season, the senior won this year’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.

Wenthe also won the conference crown in the high jump, hitting the 5-foot mark.

Another former champ won a new event as Westby junior Meghan Nelson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.31 after winning the pole vault a year ago.

G-E-T sophomore Kaylee Hauge won a trio of titles, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.49, the 200 with a time of 28.13 and the 400 with a time of 1:01.21.

Other girls Coulee champions include: G-E-T senior Tauna Janssen – 800-meter run—2:32.78, Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak – 3,200-meter run—12:45.94, Westby freshman Ali Fortun – long jump—16-feet, 2.25-inches, G-E-T junior Jordan Stanislowski – triple jump—33-feet, 5.25-inches, G-E-T senior Kylie Schmitz – discus—99-feet, 3-inches, West Salem junior Jaden Hammes – shot put—36-feet, 7.5-inches and Arcadia sophomore Casidi Pehler – pole vault—10-6.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Emily Nelson/Aleah Hunter/Avali Bratberg/Tauna Janssen – 4x800—10:48.74, Luther Ava Fisher/Rachel Koenig/Brianna Zenke/Lauren Wickus – 4x200—1:54.89, G-E-T Alayna Stendahl/Jordan Stanislowski/Kayli Bratberg/Grace Shanley – 4x100—54.62 and G-E-T—Avali Bratberg/Kylie Schmitz/Emily Nelson/Tauna Janssen – 4x400—4:30.36.

Even though the Red Hawks boys finished second, G-E-T senior Will Thompson had the meet’s most outstanding performance as he won four individual Coulee titles.

In three of those events, Thompson retained his title for the second season in a row. In the 110-meter hurdles, he won with a time of 16.22, he won the high jump at 5-feet, 10-inches and he won the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5.5-inches.

Thompson’s first-time title came in the long jump, where he recorded a distance of 20-feet, 10.75 inches.

Another pair of reigning champions won for the second year in a row.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 for the second season with a time of 10:41.11. In the pole vault, Westby senior Evan Gluch repeated with a height of 12-feet.

Arcadia had a pair of multi-event champions, as senior sprinter Ryan Sokup won the conference in the 100-meter dash at 11.26 as well as the 200 at 22.73 and senior teammate Jose Monroy won the 1,600 at 4:37.75 and the 800 at 2:06.70.

Other boys Coulee champions include: Arcadia senior Joe Nelson – 400-meter dash—52.28, Viroqua freshman Kaden Sullivan – 300-meter hurdles—43.95, Black River Falls senior Blake Williams – discus—150-feet, 4-inches and Luther senior Alexander Moldenhauer – shot put—46-feet, 2.5-inches.

Relay winners include: G-E-T—Lance Jumbeck/Charlie Caya/Xander Burmeister/Carter Gold – 4x800—8:45.74, Luther—Nathan Riley/Josiah Larson/Jacob Bruns/Luke Schmeling – 4x200—1:36.73, West Salem—Abram Lassen/Carter Walter/Orin Schwier/Brennan Kennedy – 4x100—45.13 and Viroqua—Miles Daniels/Preston Buroker/Isaac Pratt/Addisu Wright – 4x400—3:38.63.

Three Rivers Conference

For the first time since 1991, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys track and field team won the Three Rivers Conference title in Saturday’s meet in Dover-Eyota.

The Trojans scored 171 points to edge past reigning conference champion P-E-M’s score of 167 to claim the boys title. Cotter and Lewiston-Altura both tied in seventh out of the 10 teams with a score of 60.

On the girls side, it was Chatfield that unseated reigning champ P-E-M, scoring 151 to top the Bulldogs’ 130.5. Cotter had the best local finish, taking third out of 10 teams at a score of 130, while L-A was fifth with 99.5 and Rushford-Peterson/Houston was eighth at 63.5.

Senior Tyler Rislov played an outsized role in the Trojans’ win, repeating as TRC champion in the 1,600 with a time of 4:44.18 and the 3,200 at 10:37.38.

Another key piece was multi-event winner R-P/H junior Dalton Hoel, who won his first conference titles with a time of 2:07.32 in the 800 and a long jump of 20-feet, 10-inches.

R-P/H freshman Gregg Gile also won his first championship, taking first in the triple jump at 40-feet, 5.25-inches.

Lewiston-Altura sophomore Garrett Bonow picked up the Cardinals’ only boys crown with a shot put distance of 45-feet, 2-inches.

Other boys TRC champions include: St. Charles Christopher Hilton – 110-meter hurdles—16.35, Chatfield Sam Backer – 100-meter dash—11.49, P-E-M Kaiden Peters – 400-meter dash—50.75, St. Charles Christopher Hilton – 300-meter hurdles—44.29, La Crescent-Hokah Tony Haack – 200-meter dash—23.13, Caledonia Chris Pieper – high jump—6-feet, 5-inches, St. Charles – Jett Thoreson – pole vault—13-feet and P-E-M Ashton Kisch – discus—150-feet, 3-inches.

Relay winners include: Chatfield – Alex Rowland/Adam Pagano/Logan Thompson/Treyton Lanning – 4x800—8:40.60, Chatfield – Isaac Ending/Thad Evans/Sam Backer/Eli Hopp – 4x200—1:34.63, Chatfield – Isaac Ending/Thad Evans/Sam Backer/Eli Hopp – 4x100—44.66 and P-E-M – Michael Elias/Nick Wozney/Jonathan Tienter/Liam Powers – 4x400—3:42.58.

Cotter freshman Sonja Semling had a repeat conference championship performance on the girls side, winning the 1,600 for the second year in a row with a time of 5:36.24.

She was joined by a trio of teammates that also won individual titles.

Senior Olivia Gardner took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.52. Freshman Kyra Kotsmith won the 800 at 2:33.22. Fellow freshman Hazel Freyre won the 3,200 with a time of 12:54.12.

The Ramblers’ 4x100 relay team also won a title as the team of Macy Donnenwerth, Olivia Gardner, Ava Killian and Abbey Gardner finished with a time of 51.62.

Lewiston-Altura senior Anna Hennessy picked up the team’s only titles by winning a pair of events, taking first in the high jump at 4-feet, 10-inches and also winning the triple jump with a distance of 33-feet, 4-inches.

Other girls TRC champions include: La Crescent-Hokah Emily Ludwig – 100-meter hurdles—16.51, Dover-Eyota Taylor Kurtz – 100-meter dash—12.85, Dover-Eyota Taylor Kurtz – 400-meter dash—1:00.07, Chatfield Anna Kivimagi – 300-meter hurdles—49.90, La Crescent-Hokah Emily Ludwig – pole vault—8-feet, 6-inches, St. Charles Abbie Disbrow – long jump—15-1.75, Chatfield Zayda Priebe – discus – 112-feet, 3-inches and Chatfield Zayda Priebe – shot put—34-feet, 9.5-inches.

Relay winners include: P-E-M – Macy Wozney/Shanae Duncan/Madi Simon/Brooklyn Staudacher – 4x800—10:17.85, P-E-M – Molly Eversman/Anna Augustine/Lucy Schmidt/Ashlee Barton – 4x200—1:52.12 and St. Charles – Abby Hoffman/Lucia Smith/Claire Siebenhaler/Antonia Smith – 4x400—4:18.09.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

