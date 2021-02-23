Towns is committed

“It’s just a business,” Towns said. “I’m extremely happy to call Coach Finch my coach. I’m extremely accepting of him. I’ve been excited all day to finally get to hear what he wants to say and try to learn the little offensive schemes he’s putting in and defensive stuff. But you know, it’s a business.”

At the same time, Towns said understood some of the reaction he saw in NBA circles, like from Portland’s Damian Lillard, saying the Wolves weren’t fair to Vanterpool and other Black or minority candidates.

“There’s a lot of amazing men of color out there that deserve the opportunity to lead a team and to run an organization and have a chance to make their mark in this league, not with a jersey on but with a suit on, and I say that with meaning … “ Towns said. “As a man who looks like me, I can’t wait to see [Vanterpool] get a job where he can flourish, be a head coach and run a team, and we’re so honored and blessed to have him here on this coaching staff.”

Towns also said Saunders will still be a “friend for life” even as their working relationship ends.