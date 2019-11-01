WASHINGTON — The NBA has weighed the evidence from Wednesday night’s fight between Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and 76ers center Joel Embiid and determined each will get a suspension of two games, the league announced.
Meanwhile, 76ers guard Ben Simmons will receive no fine or suspension, even though the Wolves contested he was doing harm to Towns toward the end of the fight by having his arm around Towns’ neck.
Towns will miss the Wolves’ games against Washington on Saturday and Monday against Milwaukee.
The reverberations and fallout from the Towns-Embiid tussle during Philadelphia’s 117-95 victory over the Wolves weren’t done settling on Thursday. The players didn’t leave their animosity on the floor as they went back and forth with each other in dueling social media posts early Thursday morning.
Wolves President Gersson Rosas, in his first public comments Thursday about the fight, said he didn’t think Towns was specifically trying to send a message by getting into it with Embiid, but if it did, it fits with the overall tone of the what the Wolves are trying to accomplish.
“I think the message we’re sending is we’re going to compete and fight for everything that we deserve in this league,” Rosas told the Star Tribune. “Sometimes you have to defend yourself and last night was an example of that.”
And the Wolves are trying to stick up for Towns during the review process. The NBA initiated a review of the fight that resulted in ejections for both, with a source telling the Star Tribune the league hopes to wrap up its inquiry no later than Friday. The Wolves also communicated to the league their issues with the role of Simmons.
Simmons can be seen trying to pry Towns away from Embiid while the latter two are in a headlock. Moments later, with Towns on the ground, video showed Simmons with his arm around Towns’ neck. Referee crew chief Mark Ayotte told a pool reporter they didn’t think Simmons meant any harm.
“We deemed him a peacemaker,” Ayotte said of Simmons.
But the Wolves are contesting that designation in conversations they have had with the league, a source confirmed.
The Wolves have been in communication with the league, saying Simmons was attempting to cause harm by appearing to have Towns engaged in a chokehold or stranglehold.
ESPN first reported that dialogue between the Wolves and the league. ESPN also reported the 76ers are trying to pin Towns as the “aggressor” in the fight.
It’s unclear what role the aftermath of the physical altercation — which spilled onto social media after the game — will have on how the league views it. Also at issue will be whether the league determines Towns attempted a punch of Embiid when his right arm swung toward Embiid toward the beginning of the scuffle or whether Towns was attempting a headlock. When asked directly about that after the game, Towns said: “It was competitive. Competitive basketball being played.”
The social media facet of the drama began with Embiid firing the first shot at Towns, bragging on Twitter and making light of Towns’ nickname: Embiid wrote he “was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight.” He tagged in his post Jimmy Butler, the former Wolves player and thorn in Towns’ side last season, and claimed that he occupied a significant space on Towns’ mind.
Towns’ responded, using typography meant to convey sarcasm to throw some of Embiid’s words not fit for print back in Embiid’s face, and accompanied them with pictures of Embiid crying following the 76ers’ loss in the playoffs and Towns seeming to have the upper hand in their Wednesday night skirmish.
Then it got particularly ugly. Embiid responded with another term graphic term and, using more derogatory language, Embiid claimed Towns was soft while referencing “you know who” — presumably Butler, a teammate of both last season after an early-year trade.
“I ain’t gonna put your business out … I got the facts about you,” Embiid wrote. “Don’t get it twisted. I OWN YOU.”
After the game, Towns didn’t say much about the fight, only alluding to the game as “competitive.” Rosas echoed those sentiments.
“Two teams playing well early in the season, there’s a lot of competition and a lot of emotions flowing,” Rosas said. “You understand it. You don’t ever want to see it. I think at the end of the day, we’re going to be an organization that we have to work and earn the right to be successful in this league, and last night was a step in that direction.”
Towns’ willingness to stand up to Embiid earned him points with teammates.
“As you can see tonight, he’s got a lot of fight in him,” guard Jeff Teague said after the game. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. I’m riding with him.”
Towns said after the game that he wasn’t in the business of creating headlines, that he was only focused on the Wolves’ next game in Washington on Saturday.
“I’m just concerned about Washington,” Towns said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”
But he could be facing a suspension for one or more games depending on the league’s review, and the Wolves may have to get by for a bit without their best player.
