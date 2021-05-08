Towns, Edwards stick up for each other after Wolves loss to Heat

Then later in the session, Towns gave his best pitch for Edwards, who had 25 points, to win rookie of the year. Edwards faced a heavy dose of double teams from Miami, something Towns referenced in his comments. Here's most of what he said:

"I've said it since day one, we made the right pick. I don't think there's any question. I don't want it to be missed. I don't want it to be looked over. There's a reason he was double-teamed. They should double-team him. No other rookie has earned that respect in this league. So when you go and you write your stories and your narratives and you write the truth you all write, make sure it's the right one. That's what journalism is all about. It's writing the truth.

"There ain't no other rookie in this league getting double-teamed. There ain't no other rookie putting up the numbers Ant is. There ain't no other rookie causing the havoc and mayhem before the game even starts with the scouting reports like Anthony is.

"But I don't want to hear nothing about no other people who are rookies. I don't want to hear that. I don't go by hype, I go by stats, and this man is putting up stats."

Edwards is now averaging 18.9 points on the season and 23.7 per game since the All-Star break. He's also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His competition for the award, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, is averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 45 games.

