Tour de France: Rest day includes COVID-19 testing

LA ROCHELLE, France — It was a rest day like no other for the Tour de France bunch.

After nine nervous and exhausting stages that took the peloton from the Riviera to the Pyrenees via a short journey in the Alps, riders would have normally taken some time off on Monday with their friends and families.

But this year is different.

In addition to their recovery routine, the 166 remaining riders stayed in their own “bubble” with a Damocles sword hanging over their head as they underwent coronavirus tests that will decide whether they can keep on racing.

“It’s disturbing, but we need to be patient,” said French rider Warren Barguil, sitting alongside his Arkea-Samsic team leader Nairo Quintana during a video conference. “We’ll see our families in Paris on Sept. 20.”

Even with the video filter separating them from reporters, both riders kept their face masks on as they answered questions.

Tour de France organizers said about 650 tests will be performed. Some took place on Sunday, while the majority of riders were tested Monday.