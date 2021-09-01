Tough blow

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.

Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout, his third in the NFL, on the heels of the departure of 10-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

“He’s just a great football player, and there’s no reason to think he wasn’t going to have a great year,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “But he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him. I would expect whenever he’s back the same great player that he was.”

The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position. He’ll need some time to adjust to a new playbook, so Tyler Conklin is likely to take the lead when the Vikings start the season Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Both Herndon and Conklin are in their fourth years in the NFL.

Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery, so the best-case scenario would be the Vikings making the playoffs and Smith being a fast healer.