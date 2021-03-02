Top line shut down but balanced scoring continues fueling Wild

LAS VEGAS — A goal or two from the Wild’s top line would have been timely and might have led to a different result, but a pointless night for the Kirill Kaprizov, Victor Rask and Mats Zuccarello trio revealed a new development for the Wild.

The team can produce without those three being catalysts.

For the first time in six games, the Wild’s most dangerous line of late came up empty-handed in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Arena but the Wild offense wasn’t hurting.

Actually, the team was rolling in the second period when it scored all four of its goals.

“Every line has defended pretty well and allowed us to get out of our zone and play some offense,” center Nick Bonino said.

Clearly, the Wild is better off when its go-to scorers are involved and executing; again, one successful shot from either Kaprizov, Rask or Zuccarello might have flipped the script. Kaprizov, in particular, had looks, getting three shots off.

But scoring depth is still vital to the Wild and a reason why its 31 goals since Feb.18 when the six-game win streak that expired Monday started are the most in the NHL.