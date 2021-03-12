To the bitter end, Gophers were poor-shooting team this season

Throughout the ups and downs for Richard Pitino’s Gophers this season, there was a theme that reared its ugly head from beginning to end.

This was Pitino’s worst-shooting team during his eight seasons with the program. You couldn’t tell his players that, though.

The 13th-seeded Gophers went down with guns blazing from long distance in Thursday’s 79-75 loss to Big Ten tournament No. 5 seed Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Gophers (14-15), who ranked 340th nationally in 3-point percentage, shot 8-for-32 from beyond the arc in their final game. Grabbing 16 offensive rebounds helped give them more opportunities after misses.

“We’re clearly a not great-shooting team,” Pitino said Thursday. “So we had to get second-chance opportunities.”

Marcus Carr, who is likely to enter the NBA draft early again after this season, led Minnesota with 24 points on 7-for-24 shooting, including 4-for-12 on 3s in what could have been his last college game.

Pitino, who faces an uncertain future, would be hard pressed looking back to find another squad that had this much confidence in its shooting that didn’t have the numbers to back it up.