Titans' Clowney is next challenge for Vikings' beleaguered offense

EAGAN, Minn. — The Titans returned just about every piece from a defense that reached the AFC title game a year ago, and then signed former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million just a week before the season opener.

Clowney, the 6-foot-5 Pro Bowl edge rusher, is next in line to challenge the Vikings’ stumbling offense, which saw quarterback Kirk Cousins take four hits from Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a three-interception game on Sunday. A versatile Titans defense has already shown in two games they’ll move Clowney into any position to exploit a matchup.

“They move him around quite a bit,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday via videoconference. “Sometimes he’s on the right. Sometimes he’s on the left. Sometimes he lines up over center. So, they move him around. Identification will be big for us.”

Clowney does not yet have a sack for the Titans, with a modest three quarterback hits and three run stops in two games. Tennessee is expecting more from Clowney as he gets acclimated to his new team, according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.