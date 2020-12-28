Timberwolves will need to adapt (again) without Karl-Anthony Towns

Even in playing that short amount of time, Russell said he will have to relearn how to play without Towns.

“I’ve never played with a player like him,” Russell said. “When you semi-get a taste of what it’s like to play with someone like him and then you lose it, all of it kind of goes out the window. (Saturday) night we were all kind of clicking within the system.”

The Wolves had a promising 2-0 start, including that win in Utah on Saturday night, the same night Towns landed hard on his wrist. They had little time to prepare for the defending champions on Sunday and it showed.

The Clippers await on Tuesday with the Wolves taking the day off Monday. The NBA schedule can sometimes be unforgiving when it comes to allowing teams periods of time in which they can both rest and practice. Often, they have to choose one or the other.

Russell was also candid in saying there’s a lot the Wolves have to solve with Towns out.

“I don’t really have the right answer to that now,” Russell said. “Just trying to figure out where and when to get guys involved and be more aggressive on my end. But I think it’s just something we get better at with time. One game at a time, one practice at a time, one preparation at a time.”