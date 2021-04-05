Timberwolves way ahead of the game as they prepare to open doors to fans

“The stickers on the floor help in areas where you think you’re going to potentially have lines because if you don’t put a spot on the floor people naturally just bump up,” Meyer said. “[The Wolves will have] people around kind of owning a zone that you have to be on the watch, and if you see people starting to bunch, go spread them out.”

Meyer has been spearheading this effort for the Wolves as part of her title in business intelligence, one that not a lot of women have across sports and one that focuses on how data and analytics intersect with the Wolves’ gameday experience. Meyer, who has worked for the Wolves for 15 years, was one of the few women working in the field for a long time and said when she would go to NBA meetings, she’d be one of the only women there.

“It was all about math, science, formulas, technology, all that kind of stuff,” Meyer said. “But it’s really started to pick up exponentially. Unfortunately we still see it in college classes where it’s unbalanced just because of the interest level, but we try really hard to recruit diversity and gender as well as just looking for different types of people. I try really hard to balance my teams.”

Those teams have been busy trying out new things.