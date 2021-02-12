Timberwolves watch Jaylen Nowell, Jaden McDaniels grow into NBA players

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell and forward Jaden McDaniels didn’t get to play together at the University of Washington before each entered the NBA draft.

McDaniels entered the program the season after the Wolves took Nowell in the second round of the 2019 draft.

But they’ve gotten to know each other better — and Wolves fans have been able to see what they can do — as both emerged as rotation pieces for the Wolves over the past month.

The Wolves are seeing what McDaniels and Nowell can do, but their success in carving out a role for themselves comes as little surprise to their former coach with the Huskies, Mike Hopkins.

“It’s just so exciting and just incredible,” Hopkins said in a recent phone interview.

Hopkins and his staff have been keeping close tabs on Wolves games as their former players have started to make their mark. Hopkins said he was thrilled to see both land with the Wolves and President Gersson Rosas, whom Hopkins got to know through their work in USA Basketball.

Nowell, in his second season, is transferring the scoring ability that made him PAC-12 Player of the Year to the NBA. Hopkins said Nowell is one of the most cerebral players he has been around.