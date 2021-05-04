Timberwolves roster review: Who's part of the future? Who's likely to be gone?

A polite way to describe this Timberwolves season, overall, is that it’s been a lot of trial and error.

They’ve used 14 different players in their starting lineup, and the five-player combination that’s been on the floor the most at the same time — the current starting five of Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels, Ricky Rubio and Karl-Anthony Towns — has only spent 165 minutes of court time together.

All of that on-the-job chemistry creation, done for two different head coaches, has added up to a 20-45 record — an improvement on the 7-29 mark at the All-Star break but still among the NBA’s worst.

By way of contrast: Utah’s most-used five-player combination has spent almost 600 minutes on the floor together. And when those five poor souls aren’t tasked with trying to beat the mighty Wolves (0-3 this season, somehow), they are pretty good (46-18 overall).

So for as much as these final weeks of the season have been about establishing some continuity between Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Edwards, they are also about figuring out who among those supporting players should be part of the mix next year and beyond.