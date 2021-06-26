Timberwolves' new coaching staff has defined roles, but lines will be blurred

That development piece is key to Finch. He doesn’t think it’s emphasized enough. And he believes in the talent around him. Part of the reason Blair and Prigioni were retained is Finch thinks they can be head coaches in the NBA.

Finch is someone who, in his brief time thus far in Minnesota, has empowered his assistants. Prigioni will always toss out ideas to him. Every now and then, Finch would shoot them down, but not often.

“Most of those he’d say, ‘Yes, c’mon let’s do it,’ “ Prigioni said. “I think my job is to continue to throw ideas and make him think about it. I would say it defensively, too, ‘Hey why we don’t do this?’ It’s just bring ideas. I don’t like to just throw things out because I feel I have to. If I feel strong on something I will say it and create that discussion. The stuff I think is huge. That’s why you have that diversity in the staff. He’s super easy to work with and he’s open to try things. I’m really enjoying working along with him.”

Finch, Prigioni said, is also “brilliant” defensively, noting the head coach added a lot to the team on that end in the second half of the season. So it’s likely he’ll work closely with Blair on that end of the floor, too.

“I’m not someone who’s going to hoard over whatever my responsibilities are,” Blair said. “I look forward to getting feedback and input from others on staff, as well, and I hope that they’re just as open to receiving my input and feedback, as well. It is a team game, and we need to approach it as a team, not just on a player level, but also a staff level.”

