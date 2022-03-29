Timberwolves have made a habit of bouncing back from losses

The Timberwolves’ message fresh off their blowout loss Sunday in Boston was rather simple: Flush it.

Minnesota didn’t do much right as it was bulldozed by a team that frankly has bulldozed everyone of late. There was little sense in the Timberwolves crying over spilt milk.

“Our energy was low (Sunday). Sometimes you have those games,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Just try to flush this one away and get ready for Toronto (on Wednesday).”

That’s the philosophy a team must take at this point in the year. With the Timberwolves (43-33) chasing the Denver Nuggets (44-31) for that all-important No. 6 seed they need to avoid the play-in round, the most important game is quite literally always the next game — for now, that’s Wednesday’s road contest against the Toronto Raptors (42-32). The rearview mirror is of little use.

“There’s not too much we can do about this game right now,” Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt said. “Learn from it and keep it pushing.”

Minnesota has done an excellent job of just that this season, and it’s played a big role in the team’s success. Losing streaks have been about as uncommon as winning streaks were in past seasons. After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Timberwolves haven’t suffered a three-game losing stretch since early January, when the team’s roster was decimated by COVID-19.

The Wolves went more than a month without losing consecutive games until falling to Dallas and Phoenix in succession last week.

“They’ve done a pretty good job of not allowing one loss to lead into another,” Finch said. “So I would say yes, they rallied themselves really, really well.”

Finch has been at the heart of those efforts, making the necessary adjustments after spotting deficiencies. Sometimes that’s a schematic or personnel change. Other times it’s getting the team in the correct head space. After losses this month to Orlando and Phoenix, the players cited spirited film sessions as the catalyst for correction in ensuing contests. Karl-Anthony Towns said the latest film sessions “drew out a lot of great dialogue and great energy.”

“This league, 82 games, plus you’re playing games every other day, and you gotta watch the film, learn from your mistakes and move on,” Wolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin said. “If you dwell on the losses, it’s only gonna keep piling up.”

It also likely matters that the losses matter to this team. In the past, victories were celebrated like championships and losses rolled off the team’s collective back due to the high volume of them. This year, players seem to take defeat personally and cannot wait to shed the taste of it at the first available opportunity.

“I just think it’s a mindset. This team has a mindset of wanting to go compete against the best and wants to prove how great we are,” Towns said. “I think that every night, we’re just going out there regardless of adversity, regardless of anything. We feel all of us can get us out of a hole when we need to win the game, regardless of whoever hands the ball to them. This team is just a resilient group.”

Taurean Prince said that stems from the fact that many players in the Wolves’ locker room have “been through things” in life, and positives have come from that.

“When you have that type of ability to stay positive and go through adversity and come out on the other side of it, I think everyone in the locker room was built for it,” Prince said. “So it’s just about how consistent can we be? How often can we be this team? Whoever can do it the most for as many games obviously wins the most.”

