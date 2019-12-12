MINNEAPOLIS — Somewhere along the line, the Timberwolves lost their way.
Things looked so promising early in the season. They started the campaign 7-4, largely thanks to their defensive prowess. The Wolves were connected on that end of the floor, moving efficiently and forcing opponents into difficult shots.
That hasn’t happened much recently, and it certainly wasn’t the case Wednesday night.
Utah got whatever it wanted offensively en route to a 127-116 rout over the Wolves at Target Center, handing Minnesota (10-14) its sixth straight defeat.
The Jazz shot 57 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range. There were plenty of times in which the Wolves just looked lost, with Utah baskets resulting in two Minnesota teammates pointing at one another with a look of disbelief.
Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said that was guys holding one another more accountable. But it reeked of confusion.
That’s been the common thread of this losing streak. Over the past six games, Minnesota is surrendering 128 points per game.
“The communication wasn’t good. We made too many mistakes. Cost us. Got to head back to the drawing board,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s weird. Because ... the system is in place. We’re drawing the offensive players to areas where we have our system. But then we just make undisciplined errors, where a guy leaves a strong-side corner, or leaves a spot, or does something that’s not in our system, and it leaves the opponent to taking a non-system shot, which is most likely a three. And it just comes from discipline and communication. And we just have to re-establish that.”
Communication, physicality, contests, there’s a laundry list of improvements this team needs to make to improve on the defensive end.
No offense can compensate for this current level of defensive ineptitude, though Jeff Teague tried in the first half — on WWE night at Target Center, fittingly. The pro wrestling superfan scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half, serving as the primary reason Minnesota was tied 59-59 at the break.
But Utah (14-11) pulled away in the third, pouring in 38 points while going 8 for 13 from deep. The Jazz — who entered Wednesday’s contest as losers of six of their previous eight games — led by as many as 20 points.
Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert dominated defensively, tallying 20 points and 16 boards.
“It’s frustrating, because we don’t have a problem scoring. We can score with anybody,” Andrew Wiggins said. “The way we’re going to win games, and the way we won games in the beginning of the year, was defense. I feel we’ve been getting away from that.
Saunders admitted it’s possible the Wolves will need to peel back some of the defensive wrinkles Minnesota has added to its game plan in recent weeks. Because currently, the Wolves have no choice but to put this thing into reverse to try to find what they had in the beginning of the season.
“I think we’re at a point where you’ve got to pare back a bit, get back to basics and get back to being solid,” Saunders said.
