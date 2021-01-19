Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards learns the No. 1 pick is still reffed like a rookie

Part of adjusting to life in the NBA is learning what calls officials are going to give you and which ones they aren’t. Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards is getting a crash course in that.

Following the Wolves’ 108-97 loss at Atlanta on Monday, Edwards responded to a question about trying to snap out of a recent funk by saying he has been expecting to get more calls when he drives to the hoop.

“I feel like every time I go to the rim, I get fouled,” said the 19-year-old, who scored 12 points playing in his hometown. “So, therefore, I could get it going through the free-throw line, but I don’t get any foul calls. But as far as knocking down jump shots, it’s going to come. I never really press about stuff like that.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft said he hasn’t talked much with officials about it during the games, even if he is puzzled at times.

“I don’t really do too much complaining to the refs or anything,” Edwards said. “I just be surprised they don’t call it. But the stuff that they do call be crazy. I just live with it, keep playing.”