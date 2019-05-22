A fuzzy-cheeked youth who began the 1921 baseball season on Winona sandlots and five years later was a member of the New York Yankees explains the meteoric rise of Winona’s first major leaguer, Julie Wera.
Only a tragic injury in a home plate collision with Chicago White Sox catcher Ray Schalk prevented Wera from blossoming out into a veteran major league star.
Wera’s knee was badly cut up on the play and it developed into a trick knee.
Wera was picked off the Winona sandlots to play for the Winona Peerless Chains team in 1921 when he was only 16. He stayed with the Chains until 1925.
Frank Penas, a one-armed umpire and scout for the St. Paul Saints, officiated games in Winona during the early 1920s and on his recommendation, the Saints signed Wera.
Julie, known as “Kid Wera,” went to Wausau, then to Peoria and in a short time to St. Paul.
A headline in a St. Paul sports page read: “Possible Sensation: Allen Will Drill Wera for Post as Third Base Regular.” The subhead followed: “Winona Flash Is Seen As Possible Sensation, Connery Will Take Chance on Youngster for First Month.”
The Saints took Wera to spring training in 1926 at Waco, Texas, and there they shaped him into readiness for a role as regular. The article stated, “Manager Nick Allen is going to take personal charge of the Winona youth and will spend hours with him in the Waco camp, instructing him in the fine points of third basing.
“The bosses of the Saintly crew are not worrying much over Wera’s ability to hit. They believe that if kept in the game regularly, the youngster will gain a lot of confidence at the plate and this, in the opinion of Allen, is all that he needs to make a fair sticker.
“It was Allen, while serving as first lieutenant for Mike Kelly who developed Charlie Dressen into a star third sacker. The Saint manager at that time was second string catcher for the Saints and took a liking to the Decatur youth. He spent all of his spare time with Dressen, pointing out the weak spots in his playing and giving him tips on how to outguess the pitcher.
Dressen took advantage of Allen’s tips and in a season was the best third baseman in the Hickey loop.”
Of Wera, the article said, “This youth, who is just breaking into professional baseball, is facing one of the greatest opportunities ever offered a rookie in the American Association and if he fails to take advantage of his good luck he is likely to find himself buried in some class B league.”
The Saints took Wera to spring training in 1926 at Waco, Texas, and there they shaped him into readiness for a role as regular.
Wera evidently took advantage of his opportunity for the New York Yankees, who then had a working agreement with St. Paul, recalled him before the end of the 1926 season and he continued with New York until his untimely injury.
Despite the fact that the trick knee slowed him up too much to play major league ball, Julie was never below triple-A ball until 1937.
He played with St. Paul, Jersey City, Oakland, Buffalo and Toronto.
Wera was on a World Series team with the Yankees that included the immortal Babe Ruth and was managed by Miller Huggins.
That year, 1927, the Yankees defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, led by Paul Waner, in four straight games. The 1927 season, one to remember for Winona fans since it was the summer a local boy played in Yankee Stadium, also goes down in everlasting baseball history as the year Babe Ruth of the Yankees socked 60 home runs.
A good fielder and a natural hitter, one of Wera’s big thrills was belting a home run in spacious Comiskey Park, home of the Chicago White Sox. A roundtripper there is a feather in anyone’s cap. Wera’s talents included good hands and good fielding ability and rating as a “natural hitter.”
A veteran Winona baseball player and manager, Pete Edel, says of Wera: “He had ambition and gave it everything he had. He’d be playing all the time — never gave up. He made himself into a ball player.”
And of Wera’s injury, Edel remarked simply, “He killed himself for baseball.”
Wera concluded his career by managing the Rochester team in the Southern Minny League in the late 1930s. He now makes his home in Rochester, working as a meat department manager in a supermarket.
Editor’s note: Julie Wera died in Rochester in 1975. A one-act play written by Saint Mary’s professor Michael Flanagan titled “Julie Wera: The Yankee Flash” about his life and career was produced in Winona in 2016.
