Three things to watch when the Packers host Washington

Deep thoughtsFrom defenses hell-bent on preventing Davante Adams from beating them (even though he still has been able to, to varying degrees in the first six games) to the absence of downfield threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling (who will miss his fourth straight game against Washington because of a hamstring injury sustained at San Francisco in Week 3) to a handful of deep balls that quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t put where he wanted to (including a pair of early-season bombs to MVS that went awry), the Packers offense wants to get its downfield passing game to be more productive.

But the prevailing feeling in offensive meetings is one of patience, not panic.

The Packers enter Sunday’s game against the Washington Football team with 13 passing plays of 25 yards or more this season, ranking them 12th in the 32-team NFL in that category. Now, not all of those traveled most of their yards in the air — like Rodgers’ 50-yard deep ball to Adams in Week 2, which traveled 58 yards through the sky over Lambeau Field — and being without Valdes-Scantling for another week certainly doesn’t help.

Nonetheless, Rodgers, who didn’t connect with Allen Lazard on a downfield ball in last week’s win over Chicago but later hit Adams for a 41-yard gain, dismissed the idea at midweek that there’s reason for concern. With defenses playing two deep safeties and Valdes-Scantling on the bench, Rodgers said the offense has focused on other ways to gain yards.

“(Valdes-Scantling) has been hurt. That definitely is a big part of it. And, we haven’t had a ton of that stuff in the plan. Also, we’ve seen a lot of Cover-2,” Rodgers explained. “With 83 not playing and with the (defenses) clouding Davante a bunch, we just haven’t had the same amount of opportunities.

“I think we’re close on a number of them. It doesn’t feel like I’m missing more than usual. Without Marquez, obviously, he’s been our deep threat for a while. I don’t know. I don’t feel like I’ve been missing a ton of throws, but we haven’t been connecting on as many deep balls as we have in the past.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “That’s not something I’m concerned about. I don’t see any decline in (Rodgers’) arm talent and his ability to throw accurately.”

Red zone blues —

or yellowsThe Packers defense looks pretty good on the NFL’s weekly statistical rankings — the unit entered Week 7’s games ranked fifth in the 32-team NFL in total defense (315 yards per game) and 13th in scoring defense (22.7 points per game) — but a remarkably ugly stat still hung over defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s guys: Allowing opponents to score touchdowns on all 15 of their forays inside the Green Bay 20-yard line, making the Packers the first team in at least the last 40 years that failed to get a single red-zone stop in the first six games of a season.

The streak actually extends back to last season, when Mike Pettine was the defensive coordinator, but Barry’s group has taken it to an unprecedented level, and the narrative is undercutting the success the unit has had of late in other areas of the field.

“We’re going to stay after it. I don’t know any NFL team in the league that doesn’t emphasize that during the week. And it’s a huge emphasis for us,” Barry said. “We’ve got to win downs and get off the field and hold them to field-goal attempts.”

But as Barry, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery all pointed out late in the week, there’s a troubling contributing factor to the defense’s red-zone ineptitude: Penalties.

The defense has been flagged for 10 penalties so far this year (tied for the fifth-fewest in the league in penalties enforced), but six of the 10 have come in the red zone, and four of those have given offenses a new set of downs.

“We’ve got to stop giving them extra plays,” Gray said. “When you get a third-down stop in the red zone, that’s taking away four points. But when you get a penalty in the red zone, you give them an extra four plays. We’ve had six penalties in the red zone. Just think about that. You’ve got 24 extra plays that you’ve got to go defend, and they’re going to get a touchdown most of the time. It equates to touchdowns if you get penalties in the red zone.”

Running the showThe Packers’ dynamic duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is delivering exactly what the personnel staff envisioned when Dillon was selected in the second round of last year’s draft and what the coaching staff pictured after locker-room favorite Jamaal Williams moved on to the Detroit Lions in free agency. And while Rodgers might drive the offense, the Jones-Dillon pairing has been the engine, especially during the past several games.

“Those guys are performing at a high level. You’re lucky to have one guy that you feel really, really good about, let alone both of those two guys,” said LaFleur, who also likes rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, the No. 3 back. “We’re fortunate to have those types of guys. We are better suited when we can have, at a bare minimum, two different backs getting a significant amount of touches, whether it’s through the pass game or the run game.”

During the team’s five-game winning streak, Jones and Dillon have combined for 123 carries for 582 yards and two touchdowns, plus 27 receptions for 234 yards and five TDs. They were especially good together in recent wins over Pittsburgh (34 touches, 196 combined yards, one TD), Cincinnati (30 touches, 188 yards) and Chicago (28 touches, 169 yards, one TD), and the Packers know they need that to continue against Washington and beyond.

“Anytime you can get any two backs going, that is really good. If we can get that done every game, I think we’re going to be in good position,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “The more you can spread it between those two, the better we’re going to be as the season continues.

Added Adams: “It makes it to where these guys (on defense) basically have got to pick their poison. It makes my job a hell of a lot easier the better our run game is because, we talk about it a lot, the pass game and run game is tied together as far as some of the (play) action. So the better that they’re running that thing, it’s just going to be a nice window for me to run behind and make some plays off of that.”

