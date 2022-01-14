Three named first team all-pros

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was a 4-year-old San Francisco 49ers fan the last time a quarterback was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and lost the NFL MVP award outright to another quarterback.

So unless the Green Bay Packers quarterback has the same thing happen to him as happened to one of his childhood idols, Joe Montana, in 1987, Rodgers will be receiving his fourth NFL MVP award at the annual NFL Honors event on Feb. 12, the eve of Super Bowl LVI.

Rodgers received 34 votes to earn the first-team nod over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who got the other 16 votes from the 50-member national media panel assembled by AP. That same 50-person panel also votes on the NFL’s other official awards, including MVP.

Rodgers was joined on the first team by wide receiver Davante Adams, who earned his second straight first-team selection and was one of five players who were unanimous 50-vote picks; and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who went from unemployed in early June to getting the third-most votes at linebacker and earning a spot on a team that is based upon a 4-3 scheme.

Late in the regular season, Rodgers said a fourth MVP, to go with the awards he won in 2011, 2014 and 2020, would mean more to him than the previous three. In all three of those years, Rodgers was the first-team All-Pro pick at quarterback and the MVP.

“Yes, 100% it would. This has been one of my favorite years of football,” Rodgers said. “It’s hard to think of a year that I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity.

“I’ve told the guys this a few times when I’ve had the opportunity to speak to them pregame, one of the greatest satisfactions in life is being held to a standard by your teammates and living up to that standard. I know when I take the field, that there’s a standard those guys hold me to and there’s an expectation of performance. And to be able to go out there and perform week after week — the way that I want to perform — has been extremely meaningful to me.”

Rodgers finished regular-season play having completed 366 of 531 passes (68.9%) for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and 30 sacks for an NFL-best 111.9 passer rating. If he does win the award for a second straight year, he will become only the second player to win more than three MVPs, with only Peyton Manning (five) ahead of him.

The only other times the first-team All-Pro quarterback has seen another quarterback win the NFL MVP were in 1987, when Montana lost out to Denver’s John Elway, and 2003, when Manning shared the award with Tennessee’s Steve McNair.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to still be starting here in Green Bay and to lead this team and to play at a high level, and to continue to grow, through the adversity, through the ups and downs, the frustrations and the successes and the triumphs,” Rodgers said. “I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I would definitely love to finish out the year strong and win my fourth.”

Adams finished regular-season play with Packers franchise single-season records for most receptions (123, second in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp) and most receiving yards (1,553, third behind Kupp and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson). Adams and Kupp were both unanimous first-team picks, with Jefferson and the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel making the second team.

“Like I say every single time I talk about my stats, it’s always just holding myself to a certain standard to be able to come out here and do my thing to ultimately to win the football game,” Adams said. “We’ve been able to win a lot of games this year. If I continue to rack them up and do my part, it puts us in a really good position. That’s what makes me feel best about going out and being able to get a record or have a successful game.”

Campbell, who joined the team on a one-year deal, $2 million deal during the team’s June mandatory minicamp, has been a godsend at a position that for years has been the Packers defense’s Achilles’ heel. Despite missing the regular-season finale with an elbow injury, he finished the year with a career-high and team-leading 146 tackles, even though he wasn’t chosen for the Pro Bowl.

“He’s been everything that we would want and a little bit more,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said of Campbell. “He is a professional, he’s a really good player, he’s a really good dude. He makes my life easier and everybody around him, their lives easier, because he’s here. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Hackett: Interviews about ‘people,’ not ‘Xs and Os’

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to kick off his battery of head-coaching interviews with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, following the Packers’ final practice of their playoff bye week, with interviews with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos slated for Saturday. Another of head coach Matt LaFleur’s trusted offensive assistants, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, is also set to interview with the Broncos.

Having gone through the interview process a year ago when he was up for the Atlanta Falcons job that went to ex-Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith—Hackett called that experience “a shock and a blur” — he feels better prepared this time around.

“To be able to have all that preparation work that I had done for Atlanta, now (I can) re-evaluate everything, have the nuts and bolts of it, the foundation of it done and being able to tweak it and feel more comfortable in what you’re saying and what you believe in,” Hackett said. “You’re talking to people, it’s not really as much Xs and Os as people would think. It’s more just about kind of the person you are, how you would lead the team, how you would handle the team and it’s been a great experience here because how we do it here is how I want to do it. So it’s kind of been on-the-job training since I got here with Matt.”

