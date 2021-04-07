Three get ready: Minnesota hockey schools rule Frozen Four

When Minnesota State beat Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime in the West Regional semifinals, the program had its first NCAA Division I tournament win in seven tries. A day later, the Mavericks’ 4-0 victory over the Gophers gave coach Mike Hastings and his team their first Frozen Four bid.

Buisman describes the breakthrough as the culmination of visions by school President Richard Davenport and Hastings.

“When we were hiring a new hockey coach [in 2012], he said get us one that’s capable of putting Mankato on the map and having us be successful on the national tournament on the big stage,” Buisman said of Davenport, who is retiring at the end of the school year. “… He knows that success is not inexpensive, but rather than just looking at it as an expense, he’s looked at it as an investment, and the return on investment is coming this week.”

Minnesota State will try to seize its chance after last season’s Mavericks team (31-5-2) saw its title dreams eliminated when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. Buisman and Hastings reflected on that after the first NCAA victory.

“He just said, ‘Gosh, it’s just a little over a year removed from one of the hardest days of our lives when we walked into that locker room and told those guys it was over,’ “ Buisman said of Hastings. “But the juxtaposition of the elation of an overtime victory and getting that first [NCAA win] … it’s really kind of the tale of two cities. From the depths of despair … and now it’s reaching the peak of excitement.”

