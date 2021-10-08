‘This is awesome for me.’ Johnson makes Big Ten media day debut

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been eight months since Ben Johnson was named the Gophers men’s basketball coach, but Friday was another first time experience being able to promote his program at Big Ten Media Day.

Johnson followed fourth-year Gophers women’s coach Lindsay Whalen to the podium after both were introduced by Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“This is awesome for me,” Johnson said. “I know I’m new to this, but I’m a kid who grew up watching and understand the tradition of the league. The coaches who have come through here and the players who have played here and the venues and atmosphere. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the position I am.”

The Gophers are picked to finish 14th in the unofficial Big Ten media poll. They were 14-15 in Richard Pitino’s last season, but the Gophers were able to beat five ranked opponents at Williams Arena even during a season when COVID-19 restrictions zapped the atmosphere.

Johnson said he was looking forward to having fans back in college basketball, especially at the Barn.

“I know our fans base, I’ll take them over any in the country,” Johnson said. “Our guys are itching to get out there and get competing. I know Williams Arena will be packed. I know our fan base is ready. It’s our job to bring the juice, bring the energy, and give them something to cheer for.”

Also making their debut at Big Ten media day were fellow first-year men’s basketball coaches Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State and Mike Woodson at Indiana.

After the Gophers hired Johnson in late March, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he called to congratulate Johnson about getting the job. They also talked in person running into each other on the recruiting trail.

“Let him know if he needed me for anything I’m always available,” Howard said. “I’m not saying I have all the answers. We can definitely bounce some stories and ideas.”

