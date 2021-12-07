'Thirst for knowledge'

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team just had spent a majority of Saturday’s halftime discussing better ball screen coverage, but sophomore forward Steven Crowl had more questions just a few minutes into the second half against Marquette.

He wanted to clarify the plan even more, so he asked UW coach Greg Gard a few more questions in the short time he had after a dead ball.

“That tells me their brains are working on the right things,” Gard said. “He was thinking about what we had talked about at halftime and wanted to be even more clear than what he left the locker room with.”

Crowl is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 42.6% shooting over the team’s eight games. It’s impressive for a sophomore starter who never played substantial minutes until the team’s season opener Nov. 9, but it only tells part of the story.

He doesn’t mind being overshadowed by sophomore Johnny Davis’ breakout season because scoring isn’t Crowl’s main focus.

“I think from the first few games and starting to play these bigger, more physical teams, I think his confidence levels continue to grow,” senior Brad Davison said. “He’s so skilled. His ability to score, his ability to pass and create for others. He’s a huge weapon for us. And he’s shown it’s just gonna continue to get better and better.”

Crowl isn’t the most consistent shooter, but he’s made shots when the Badgers needed a momentum change.

The big man made a 3-point shot to take the lead for the first time against Texas A&M in the first round of the Maui Invitational. He scored the game’s first basket 2 minutes, 25 seconds into the win over Houston in the semifinals and scored seven points during a 9-0 run against Green Bay in the opener.

Senior center Chris Vogt, who shares time with Crowl at the center position, has been impressed with how much Crowl’s confidence has grown just in eight games.

“He’s a really good passer and shoots the ball well, so he’s always a threat to space the floor,” Vogt said. “Around the rim, he’s really patient with the ball and makes a good decision. If you’re going to send two guys, he’s going to find the open man. And if you just try to guard him with one man, he’s going to find a way to score.”

When he can’t score, he tries to create opportunities for his teammates. That includes grabbing offensive rebounds, tipping the ball away from an opponent and feeding teammates in the post when they’re open.

Crowl was in the middle of two Green Bay defenders fighting for a rebound when he tipped the ball over to Tyler Wahl, which allowed the team to get another possession.

“You never know, so you have to try and get a hand in there and bat it out,” Crowl said. “Because if you hit it up in there, it’s a 50-50 ball. If you can’t get it with two hands, you might as well try with one.”

He’s done it in every game since, and it sometimes creates a second-chance opportunity for UW.

Wahl said Crowl makes the right play every time and provides consistent minutes, but Crowl insists that’s not the case.

Crowl said he’s always trying to learn from his mistakes, like when he found Davis open underneath the hoop but caused a turnover because he overshot the pass during the championship game of the Maui Invitational. It was a good look but bad execution.

Crowl also has the second most fouls and third most turnovers on the team.

The foul trouble was a big issue in the team’s lone loss to Providence. Crowl had two fouls by the end of the first half, which severely limited his ability to defend Nate Watson, who was the first true center the team had seen until that point. Gard said Crowl’s and Vogt’s foul issues were one of the reasons the Badgers lost the game.

Crowl also got into foul trouble against Texas A&M and Houston.

“You’re more tentative, and then you’re thinking about it all the time, which can pass to the offensive side of the game too,” Crowl said. “You don’t want to push guys certain ways or set an illegal screen to get your third foul. It obviously plays to your mind a little bit when you have two fouls out there. I’m still learning to play physically without fouling and learning where that line is.”

He said he’s becoming more confident on the defensive end, which has helped him limit his fouls. He said the butterflies in his stomach don’t lessen, but it gets easier to handle as the season continues, especially playing a ranked team such as Houston.

Crowl was a huge help in defending Georgia Tech’s Princeton offense, which relies heavily on cutting to the basket for easy shots. He and the rest of the team limited Georgia Tech to only six layups on the night.

The Badgers did struggle with defending off the ball screens against Marquette, which allowed Oso Ighodaro to score 11 points in the first half. Crowl asked questions in the locker room and corrected his mistakes in the second half. Ighodaro didn’t score again in the second half and there were less open players underneath the basket.

“The thing I like about Steve is that he just has a thirst for knowledge,” Gard said. “He wants to get better. He knows there’s a lot of things to improve upon. Some things you can’t fix overnight, some things you can fix overnight. I just like the fact that he, along with really the whole group, has a desire to want to get better and ask a ton of questions.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0