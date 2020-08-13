Thielen takes on new role as Vikings receiving mentor with old spirit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

He is, somehow, the longest-tenured Vikings receiver, the standard-bearer dispensing advice to the team’s younger wideouts from his seven seasons in the NFL.

It’s been a long time since Adam Thielen was the Division II kid trying to elbow his way onto the roster; only Kyle Rudolph and Harrison Smith have been with the Vikings longer, and a week from Saturday, at the end of the Vikings’ first full week of padded practices, Thielen will celebrate his 30th birthday.

The two-time Pro Bowler is the focal point of the Vikings’ receiver group now that Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo. He squeezed in a few days of workouts with Justin Jefferson at Woodbury High School when the rookie receiver was in town this summer, and he’s prepared to mentor the first-round pick the Vikings hope can replace Diggs as Thielen’s partner.

No matter how established Thielen is, there’s a dose of the old fighting spirit, which got him through his first years in the league, that never really leaves the Detroit Lakes, Minn., native.

Working with the Vikings’ youngest receivers isn’t the only thing that could spark it this season; For the first time in a while, Thielen might be in need of a bit of a bounce-back.