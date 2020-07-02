They're back: Signs of baseball seen at Target Field at last

Several players who drove to town, flew in earlier this week, or have ridden out much of the three-month delay in the Twin Cities arrived at the ballpark Wednesday to unpack their gear in the Twins clubhouse, reconfigured to discourage players from congregating or getting close enough to spread the virus.

No paycheck for WislerTwins players will not be paid for the three-week training camp this month. Like spring training in Florida, they will receive only a daily per diem until the season starts, at which time they will earn 1/162nd of their contracted salary for each game the team plays.

Reliever Matt Wisler, however, won’t be paid that either. Or more precisely, he already has.

Wisler, claimed off waivers from the Mariners in October, agreed a month later to a guaranteed salary for 2020 of $725,000, avoiding arbitration. Prorated for a 60-game season, that’s $268,519. But MLB owners advanced players $170 million for April and May, which worked out to $4,775 per day for players with guaranteed major league contracts, or a total of $286,500.

In other words, Wisler has received $17,981 more than his prorated 2020 salary. According to the Associated Press, 10 other players around MLB are in the same situation as Wisler, who gave up two runs in five Grapefruit League innings earlier this year.