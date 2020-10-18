These Twins are worthy

Those would be Cesar Tovar, the ultimate utility man; Al Worthington, the bullpen ace in and around the 1965 World Series team; and Halsey Hall, Minnesota legend and colorful commentator on Twins broadcasts for the first 13 seasons.

The issue that prevents Tovar and Worthington from getting the required support from the 60 voters is that very few are well-seasoned enough to have witnessed the importance of these two to the Twins’ first decade.

That would lead to voters looking at the raw numbers and applying them to the enormously changed approach of the current game. In today’s context, Worthington’s 88 career saves and Tovar’s .335 on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter are not dazzling.

As for Halsey, my experience when mentioning his absence to other Boomers is disbelief that he wasn’t included in the first few classes of Twins inductees.

Take a look:

Cesar Tovar

IF-OF, 1965-72You want Tovar in a capsule? In 1967, there were still official ties and the Twins had two, thus playing 164 games. Tovar played in all 164 and started 162 — 60 in center field, 56 at third base, 31 at second base, plus a handful at shortstop, left field and right field.