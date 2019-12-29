My husband died suddenly on Dec, 6.

His heart stopped. We went together and became engaged over seven years time.

We got married June 22, 2019, in the Princess Park in Winona so we were only married six months.

Then I picked up the Winona Daily News and read Jerome's haunting piece about the homeless man near the warming center and how Jesus said, "The poor will always be with us."

It took me away from my grief and helped me think about the "hidden poor" in Winona and elsewhere.

I am lucky -- I have a job, a warm place to live and food to eat.

My husband, Rodney Evans, was very big on helping the poor through charitable work. It helped me think of how many ways I could honor him --through helping others. It might also give me something to think about other than my grief.

Thank you, Jerome (whom I have known many years) for helping us "see" the hidden poor.

Theresa Evans, Minnesota

Theresa Evans is the former Theresa Erickson of Winona.

