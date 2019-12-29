My husband died suddenly on Dec, 6.
His heart stopped. We went together and became engaged over seven years time.
We got married June 22, 2019, in the Princess Park in Winona so we were only married six months.
Then I picked up the Winona Daily News and read Jerome's haunting piece about the homeless man near the warming center and how Jesus said, "The poor will always be with us."
It took me away from my grief and helped me think about the "hidden poor" in Winona and elsewhere.
I am lucky -- I have a job, a warm place to live and food to eat.
My husband, Rodney Evans, was very big on helping the poor through charitable work. It helped me think of how many ways I could honor him --through helping others. It might also give me something to think about other than my grief.
Thank you, Jerome (whom I have known many years) for helping us "see" the hidden poor.
Theresa Evans, Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.