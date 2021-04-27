The Wild has made the playoffs, but won't ease up down stretch

Now that the power play is functioning, its emergence has illuminated another key for the Wild — its balanced scoring.

Aside from having the most players (18) in the NHL with 10-plus points recorded exclusively with the team, the Wild also has the most players (16) with five-plus goals.

"You can see that every line's been contributing," captain Jared Spurgeon said. "When one line's not doing something, it's another line stepping up. So, it's been a whole team effort."

Lately, the Wild's most skilled forwards have been its leaders.

Rookie Kirill Kaprizov has six goals on a five-game goal streak that's the longest by any rookie in team history. Kevin Fiala is also cruising, with three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

The Wild's best line from early in the season has also regained that title, as Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Foligno continue to set the tone. They combined for 10 points on the team's road trip last week.