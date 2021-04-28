The Vikings' draft needs are clear. But which line will win out?

They’ve got the 14th pick in the draft on Thursday night, with their second-round pick in Jacksonville’s possession as a result of the Yannick Ngakoue trade last summer. The Vikings’ two most obvious needs, at it seems now, will quite literally be staring one another in the face during practices: They could use another pass rusher for a defensive line that sorely missed Danielle Hunter last season, and even after three first- or second-round picks in the past three years, their offensive line has question marks (especially after the Vikings cut tackle Riley Reiff in a cap-saving move this spring).

Before a season where the continuation of their partnership could hinge on a return to the playoffs, Spielman and Zimmer will have to find balance again.

“I think there’s some depth on the offensive side,” Spielman said. “It doesn’t mean that you don’t take the best player available at 14, so if there’s a player on defense that we value and the next player on offense is in a box below us that we don’t think is the same quality of player, we’re still going to stick to the philosophy of trying to take that best player available.