The Masters Flashback: Jack Nicklaus charges to 6th green jacket

Jack Nicklaus was down, playing poorly, and his pride was hurt.

The unwelcome, hurting question kept coming: “When are you going to retire?”

But it was a newspaper article which really enraged golf’s Golden Bear.

“It said I was dead, washed up, through, with no chance whatsoever. I was sizzling. I kept thinking, ‘Dead, huh? Washed up, huh?’”

He answered with one of the great performances in golf’s long history, a stunning, thundering, magnificent rally that brought Nicklaus a record sixth Masters championship on Sunday.

In perhaps the finest hour of a career that is unmatched in golf, he won the 50th Masters by overcoming an international corps of the game’s finest players in a dramatic run over the final nine hilly holes at the Augusta National Golf Club, a stretch he played in a record-matching 30.

His round of 65 was highlighted by a 12-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole that pulled him within two shots of the lead. “I remember I had that same putt in ’75, and I didn’t read enough break,” he said.

He called on more than a quarter-century of experience, of winning and losing at the game he’s played with more success than any other man.