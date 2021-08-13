The Loop Fantasy Football Preview: Our favorites

Deshaun Watson, Texans — Speaking of last-round flyers ... at this point we have no idea what will happen with the now-notorious quarterback. Watson could face a suspension. While his case will not be adjudicated until next year, he almost certainly will not be with the lowly Texans. But trade buzz is starting to grow, and there is no other quarterback you can get with the last pick of your draft with MVP skills.

RISING TIGHT ENDS

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins — There’s a huge drop-off after the first couple of tight ends off the board. Instead of overpaying for the likes of Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Darren Waller, have your pick of the litter late. This guy with 11 TDs over the past two seasons stands to benefit if the overhauled Dolphins offense improves, and he’s lasting until the 10th round of most drafts.

Adam Trautman, Saints — Drew Brees is gone, and Michael Thomas looks more iffy by the day. Who is going to feast on what is still expected to be a high-octane Saints offense? Could be this sophomore from Toledo, who has been getting rave reviews in training camp. He’s only got 15 career catches and a single TD, but he has the job to himself. Since he’ll be available in the final rounds of your draft, he could be the deepest of sleepers.

NEXT WEEK: Players we’re not especially high on this season.

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.

