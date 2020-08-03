The correct combo

The club did lose offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who became the coach of the Cleveland Browns, but Zimmer said that this offense is going to be almost identical to last season, and that will be a huge help for Cousins.

“Really offensively it’s not going to change hardly at all,” Zimmer said. “Gary was very, very influential last year with everything that went about offensively. I’m not trying to take anything away from Kevin, but it was basically Gary’s offense. A lot of the things that were installed were Gary’s offense and Gary gave a lot of input to Kevin throughout the course of time, and Rick Dennison with the offensive line.

“I think this is important for us that you know we’re talking about — defensively we have some turnover, but offensively we’re basically a veteran group now. We’ve added a couple of guys that we feel can help us in here, but I think that it’s going to look really, really similar.”

Proud Parcells

Zimmer’s biggest booster has been Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who Zimmer worked under while with the Dallas Cowboys. When Zimmer got his contract extended, Parcells was one of the first to congratulate him.