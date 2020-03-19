The coronavirus threw ESPN a curveball. How the sports giant is changing its game

Nathanson said that if the rest of the NBA season is canceled, ESPN will lose out on as much as $475 million in advertising revenues. There could also be an additional $150 million decline in ad revenues related to all of the other sports that were shut down through the end of March, including the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

Nathanson expects Disney to save hundreds of millions of dollars by not having to pay as much in sports rights, although there will be an investment of as much as $100 million required to program the hours that would ordinarily be devoted to live coverage. “We do think this will be done as efficiently as possible including reusing previously telecast games and specials,” he said.

Todd Juenger, media analyst with Bernstein & Co, has an even rosier view about the cost savings realized from not incurring the cost of live sports programming.

“The shutdown of all organized sporting events is obviously a bad thing for the ESPN family of networks, the SEC network, and newly launched ACC network, as well as ABC broadcast,” Juenger said. “Surprisingly, we believe the near-term impact on segment profits will be more-or-less profit. It could even be profit positive.”