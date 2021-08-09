The champ is home. Gable Steveson returns to enthusiastic airport welcome

Recently graduated Humboldt wrestling captain Hsa Loo got Steveson’s signature on a pristine white shoe. “We took a lot of inspiration from him throughout our year in wrestling,” Loo said.

Apple Valley High School coach Josh Barlage, who coached Steveson in high school, brought several wrestlers for the airport greeting. “It doesn’t get more exciting than this,” he said. “This is the pinnacle of the sport of wrestling.”

Barlage said seeing Steveson’s family celebrate his video is “why you coach, for moments like that.”

Before he left Japan, Steveson had delivered one last message via social media: “Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!!”

Steveson’s parents and brother watched his victory on television with other wrestlers at the U.

After the hugs and hoopla, questions will turn to Steveson’s future. The wrestler declined to make any announcements at the airport, but his parents will be lobbying him.

“Mom and dad want him to definitely finish his education and sell out the place for one more year,” Robert Steveson said, referring to Maturi Pavilion where the Gophers wrestle at home.