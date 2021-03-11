The best-case and worst-case scenarios for Timberwolves in second half

Some teams are more predictable than others in this market.

The Wild in the latter half of the last decade could be counted on to be good enough to earn a low playoff seed but not good enough to do much damage once they reached the postseason.

The Vikings with Kirk Cousins at QB seem to have an established floor and ceiling that hovers around .500, plus or minus a game or two.

The Timberwolves ... well, the pessimist (and perhaps the realist) would say they are predictable as well. Whatever you think might happen at the start of the season, there will inevitably be a downward adjustment and a season that doesn’t work out as hoped.

That said, this year’s Wolves — even though they are 7-29 at the break — seem to have a high level of volatility going into the second half of the season. While it might be smart to imagine things won’t work out based on their history, I sense that there is a pretty significant gap between their best-case scenario and worst-case scenario for how things go in the final 36 games.

Here are five different pieces of the puzzle and how they could play out in a best- and worst-case scenario for the Wolves:

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell on the court together