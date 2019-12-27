Terry Klonecki

What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Completing The Rock and Roll Las Vegas half Marathon with my Daughter had many rewarding elements. Taking part in the hiring of our New Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President. This Experience taught me a lot about the needs of the community and how we need to fill them to be a better community."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Never say never and always expect the unexpected, 2019 threw a lot of changes at me, I had to learn to just go with them as they happened. I believe this made me stronger going into 2020 and that some changes no matter how difficult may turn out to be the best thing for you."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"1. Take more me time, it will make me better as a leader at work and family
"2. Be able to run a full 5k without stopping to walk."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To help others become more confident and stronger in their positions. To create a culture of learning and growing so we can all grow together."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I plan to stay involved in Winona through Rotary, Chamber and other community organizations and clubs. As a company I hope to have a larger presence in Winona this year, as a community member I hope I am giving more than I’m taking and that I am someone others can look up to and come to when needed."
