Tennis players discuss mental health issues raised by Osaka

WIMBLEDON, England — Naomi Osaka was not the first professional tennis player to withdraw during a Grand Slam tournament because of mental health concerns — and she likely won’t be the last.

Others just might not always be as up-front as Osaka was.

“There have been plenty of players that have had some mental health issues, whether you know it or not,” said U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish, who pulled out of the 2012 U.S. Open when he had a panic attack before he was supposed to face Roger Federer. “I have spoken to many players over the last eight or nine years that you’ve heard of ... that have struggled with that type of stuff.”

In video or telephone interviews during Wimbledon, which ends Sunday, and the French Open, which finished in June, current and former players said they think their sport might be particularly prone to issues such as stress, anxiety and depression.

It is, after all, mostly a solo sport with an itinerant lifestyle, no guaranteed salary and the constant thumbs-up-or-thumbs-down (usually the latter, of course, for most players) judgments based on results and rankings.

There aren’t teammates to rely on. There aren’t days off for “load management.” Players can’t even get in-match coaching at most tournaments.