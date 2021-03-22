Team's limitations exposed

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a school of thought that the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team showed against North Carolina that it could be the great team everyone expected it to be five months ago.
That school of thought didn’t last long.
Two days after the ninth-seeded Badgers routed the eighth-seeded Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament, they once again found themselves stymied by one of the nation’s elite teams. This time it was top-seeded Baylor that brought UW back to Earth with a 76-63 victory in a second-round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The defeat ended a strange, pandemic-affected season for UW that began with a top-10 ranking and talk of a national championship but ended with the Badgers finishing sixth in an unusually strong Big Ten Conference and running into a brick wall every time they tried to build any momentum.
Sunday, the brick wall was Baylor, which, sorry Michigan and Illinois and Iowa, was the best team UW played all season. The intense pressure defense applied by the guard-oriented Bears rendered UW’s offense ineffective early and the Badgers, though they hung tough in the second half, couldn’t overcome a 13-point halftime deficit.
Like so many elite-level teams before it, Baylor exposed one or two of UW’s flaws and prevented the Badgers from reaching the potential they and others thought they had after they won their final eight games and claimed a share of the Big Ten title in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. UW’s lack of a signature win — it was 0-10 against teams seeded on the top four lines in the NCAA tournament and 18-3 against everyone else — turned out to be a revealing statistic.
Indeed, UW was a good team this season and at times it was a very good team, but it was never a great team. It found its level and, while that level was better than most teams, it wasn’t quite good enough to beat the elite teams.
That point was pounded home by Baylor, which used its trio of quick, relentless guards to get right in the faces of UW guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, limiting them to three points each on a combined 2-for-11 shooting in the decisive first half, which ended with Baylor on top 42-29. The Bears forced nine UW turnovers in the half, which is more than UW usually has in a game. Those turnovers led to 12 Baylor points, which proved to be the difference.
UW showed weaknesses at various times this season. Whether it was poor shooting or controlling really good big men or handling extreme quickness on the perimeter, UW struggled to match up with top opponents.
The loss to the Bears revealed UW’s shortage of players who can get downhill in the lane and consistently finish at the rim or dish to an open shooter. By crowding UW’s perimeter players, Baylor allowed almost no open 3-point looks, but the Badgers were unable to make the Bears pay for that strategy because they couldn’t get around them and make things happen in the lane. Athletic freshman Jonathan Davis was able to do that on occasion, but UW needs more like him.
UW coach Greg Gard said there were a multitude of reasons for UW’s inability to get over the hump against top teams, including the restrictions placed on coaches and players by the pandemic. Of course, every program had to deal with that, but with a senior-dominated team, it seemed like UW was equipped to handle it better than most. That wasn’t the case.
“It’s bigger than basketball,” Gard said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve never been around a group that’s had to endure more over the last two-plus years, going back to Coach (Howard) Moore and that whole tragedy that they still carry with them. Obviously rallying and winning a piece of the conference championship last year and then having no tournament, which was an emotional blow, and this year having to navigate through a season in the middle of a pandemic and have unprecedented discipline in terms of what they had to follow every day and the protocols. We were one of the few in the country that got through without any pauses or any issues.”
Gard praised his players for giving the team all they could, but inconsistency was a common theme running through UW’s season.
“If I start listing reasons, it just sounds like excuses,” Gard said. “But we had to continue to be more consistent. We had a run there in the first half where we allowed them to get some separation from us where we either didn’t finish inside, we turned it over, they got loose in transition. Against the best teams, you can’t have inconsistencies in some of those areas. That’s probably one of the reasons (UW struggled) against the best of the best, and obviously we played more than our share of the elite teams this year. Our margin for error is slim as it is, and then when you get against the top-tier in the country, your margin for error becomes almost nonexistent. You have to adhere to those guidelines, principles, whatever you want to call them, and have more consistency from possession to possession.”
Did the pandemic hurt UW’s ability to develop its players and therefore affect the team’s consistency? Or did this particular group of players just hit its ceiling?
Whatever the reason, other teams, especially those in the Big Ten, got noticeably better since last season and UW didn’t.
