Taylor's sale of stake can continue

Under terms of the agreement among Taylor, Lore and Rodriguez, the new owners will purchase an initial 20% stake in the franchise now, 20% by the end of 2022 and 20% by the end of 2023.

That purchase of the third 20% stake, known in the agreement as the “second tranche,” would make Lore and Rodriguez, who are equal partners in the deal, controlling owners of the Wolves and Lynx.

Each purchase will require NBA approval and the sides could be meeting with the league in coming weeks to discuss that initial purchase. Taylor argued that until the 2023 part of the sale is complete, he is still controlling owner and at that point he will exercise his “drag-along” rights and force minority owners to sell their stakes.

That is when Orbach will get paid for his approximately 16% share, which he said in the court documents is worth about $300 million. Rodriguez and Lore would also have an option to purchase another 20% stake before the end of 2024.