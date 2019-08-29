GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lane Taylor has officially, successfully held off a challenge for his starting job. At least, for now.
The Green Bay Packers veteran left guard was among the players held out of Thursday night’s 27-20 preseason-ending win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field along with the rest of the team’s starters, and head coach Matt LaFleur announced during a pre-game radio interview on the Packers Radio Network that Taylor had won the job over rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins.
“Elgton (Jenkins) will be suited up as an emergency fill in, but for the most part, we’ve done the necessary work (to make the decision),” LaFleur said, according to WTMJ-AM radio, the flagship station. “It’s going to be a competition throughout the season, but right now Lane Taylor is the starter.”
That means Taylor will get the nod in the regular-season opener Sept. 5 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The coaches seemingly did everything they could to give Jenkins a chance to win the job, and he had been slated to start in Canada last week for the team’s third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But LaFleur scratched most of his starters from that game, and opted to sit both Taylor and Jenkins.
The duo had rotated with the No. 1 line in Baltimore on Aug. 15, and in the Aug. 8 preseason opener against Houston, Taylor was the only regular offensive line starter who dressed for and played in that game.
The one starting job that has been on the line throughout camp has been left guard, where incumbent veteran Lane Taylor has been challenged by rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins. LaFleur and the coaches have said the competition would go down to the end, but after neither Taylor nor Jenkins played in last week’s debacle in Canada, it’s hard to know where they stand as cuts approach.
LaFleur did hint earlier in the week that Taylor was in line to keep the starting job, saying, “We feel very fortunate with the group we have upfront. Now hopefully we can stay healthy throughout the course of the season, but those guys have played a lot of games together. We feel like we’ve got a really good young player in Elgton Jenkins that could work his way in there as well, but we feel lucky with the group that we have.”
Asked earlier in the week to assess what Jenkins and Taylor had done during the competition, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich replied, “(Jenkins) has got all the physical attributes you want in an interior lineman. He has the versatility to play guard and center. So he’s just done a really good job. He’s one of those guys that the moment is not too big for him. You can put him with the first group, and he plays well. He doesn’t panic. So I’ve been impressed with him so far, how he handles things.
“(Taylor’s) background is being a free-agent guy who’s really earned his stripes. So I expected him to respond the right way, and he has. Just one of those things in the NFL that you’re always competing every single day for your job. So he took it in stride and has done a great job.”
The 6-foot-3, 324-pound Taylor may not have the ideal physique for the new outside-zone run-blocking scheme the Packers are now running, but he impressed the coaches and his teammates by not backing down from the challenge or wallowing in self-pity over it.
“You’re not going to go through your career without a little competition. I wasn’t handed a spot or anything. I had to work for it, so it’s all part of my career,” said Taylor, who became a starter in 2016 when the team cut Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton at the end of camp. “They drafted a guy high, so you know they’re going to want to get him in there and play him.
“I don’t think I’m out of this place in this scheme at all. I can fit in any scheme, really. I know I’m a starter and I can play. So I’m not worried about all that. My plan is to be here and keep rolling on into the season.”
On guard
Having decided to hold Taylor out with the rest of the starters and dress Jenkins only for emergency purposes, the Packers had newly-signed guard Dejon Allen in uniform for the game even though he signed earlier in the day.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Allen, who saw action at right guard in the fourth quarter, came out of the University of Hawaii as an undrafted free agent last year and spent all of the 2018 season on the Bears’ practice squad. Released by the Bears in May, Allen had been out of football until the Packers signed him.
With the starting line not playing, the Packers offense opened the game with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Adam Pankey at left guard, Justin McCray at center, Anthony Coyle at right guard and Gerhard de Beer at right tackle.
Extra points
The widely panned foghorn that the Packers used in an attempt to fire up the crowd for defensive third downs during the preseason opener was gone for Thursday night’s finale — the team’s first game back at Lambeau since. Instead, public-address announcer Bill Jartz did his best to urge the crowd on and various “Get loud” graphics flashed on the scoreboard. … Speaking of flashing lights, the Packers unveiled a new aspect to their touchdown celebrations: Having the large LED stadium lights flash in a strobe-like fashion after touchdowns. It debuted after inside linebacker Ty Summers returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown in the first half. … Veteran kicker Mason Crosby missed the extra point after Summers’ touchdown. Challenger Sam Ficken made the extra point following the team’s next score, a 2-yard Jace Sternberger TD catch from Tim Boyle. Crosby then made the PAT after the Packers’ third score, a 1-yard Evan Baylis touchdown catch. … Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow was among the healthy scratches for the game, an indicator that he has sealed his roster spot. … Sternberger went to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury just before halftime.
