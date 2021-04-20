Talbot helps rookie goalie Kahkonen bounce back after shelling by Blues

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Cam Talbot didn’t want to say too much.

“Sometimes you just want to be left alone,” the veteran goaltender said, “and no one gets that better than me.”

But Talbot did chat with Kaapo Kahkonen after the rookie was in net April 9 for the most lopsided loss in franchise history, a 9-1 shellacking at St. Louis.

“He was trying to put the blame on himself that night, which I thought was very unwarranted,” Talbot said. “There’s a lot of things that went wrong in that game, and I don’t think any of them were on him. So just as a young guy, he tries to hold himself accountable and maybe too accountable at times. So, I just tried to calm him down a little bit.”

Kahkonen turned the page on that game Saturday, backstopping the Wild to a 5-2 win over the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center that gave him sole possession of the Wild single-season record for wins by a rookie with 13.

And the bounce-back performance came after the Wild made it clear to Kahkonen that the team has confidence in him.