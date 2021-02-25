Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far

And what they’re doing from beyond the arc is historic. Utah is averaging 17 3-pointers per game, well ahead of the NBA record of 16.1 per game set by the 2018-19 Houston Rockets. The Jazz have made 544 3s, the most in NBA history by any team in its first 32 games.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s coming for us,” guard Donovan Mitchell said.

When counting all players, not only those who have made enough appearances to qualify for the league leaders in various categories, the Jazz don’t anyone ranked in the top 20 in points per game and only one in the top 50; Mitchell is 21st. Rudy Gobert, ranked third, is the only Utah rebounder in the top 50.

Mike Conley leads the Jazz in assists per game; he entered Thursday ranked 32nd in the league in that stat. Conley is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 assists. Those are good numbers, hardly eye-popping ones, but this is where just looking at the stats the Jazz are putting up can be dangerous.

Utah openly clamored for Conley to make his first All-Star team this year and join Mitchell and Gobert on the squad; not enough voters agreed, quite possibly overlooking him because averages like his are fairly common — going into Thursday’s games, 24 players had those averages in both categories.